The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Welcome Back, Kotter

High school sitcoms have always been a mixed bag, largely because the issues kids are dealing with at that age beg for a more nuanced take than the half-hour format can provide (though, as Paul Feig's superb "Freaks and Geeks" proved, that way lies cancellation). Godawful shows like "Saved by the Bell," "Head of the Class" and "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" are the low standard a high school sitcom has to clear nowadays, so we need to count our blessings when something as wonderful as Mike O'Brien's "A.P. Bio" and the currently airing Brian Jordan Alvarez's "English Teacher" arrives.

Before those two sitcoms, the bar was set reasonably high by Gabe Kaplan's "Welcome Back, Kotter." Based in part on Kaplan's sitcom act, the comedian stars as Gabe Kotter, a former underachiever who returns to his old Bensonhurst Brooklyn neighborhood to teach at the high school that used to seem like a prison to him. He's now in charge of a new batch of knuckleheads, many of whom belong to the gang he founded back in the day, the Sweathogs.

"Welcome Back, Kotter" premiered on September 9, 1975, and aired for four seasons. It was a solid Nielsen ratings performer over its first three seasons, but couldn't weather an abrupt schedule change that, paired with newly minted movie star John Travolta's looming departure from the series, drove the show to cancellation.

Given the age of the characters and the fact that the 1970s weren't that long ago (writes the guy born in 1973), you'd think most of the cast would still be with us. Alas, we've lost several of the main players, including Marcia Strassman (Gabe's wife Julie), John Sylvester White (Vice Principal Michael Woodman), Robert Hegyes (Epstein), and Rob Palillo (the over-eager standout Arnold Horshack). Who's still hanging out at that same old place that we laughed about? Three pretty big stars actually!