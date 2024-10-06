The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Cast Of Welcome Back, Kotter
High school sitcoms have always been a mixed bag, largely because the issues kids are dealing with at that age beg for a more nuanced take than the half-hour format can provide (though, as Paul Feig's superb "Freaks and Geeks" proved, that way lies cancellation). Godawful shows like "Saved by the Bell," "Head of the Class" and "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" are the low standard a high school sitcom has to clear nowadays, so we need to count our blessings when something as wonderful as Mike O'Brien's "A.P. Bio" and the currently airing Brian Jordan Alvarez's "English Teacher" arrives.
Before those two sitcoms, the bar was set reasonably high by Gabe Kaplan's "Welcome Back, Kotter." Based in part on Kaplan's sitcom act, the comedian stars as Gabe Kotter, a former underachiever who returns to his old Bensonhurst Brooklyn neighborhood to teach at the high school that used to seem like a prison to him. He's now in charge of a new batch of knuckleheads, many of whom belong to the gang he founded back in the day, the Sweathogs.
"Welcome Back, Kotter" premiered on September 9, 1975, and aired for four seasons. It was a solid Nielsen ratings performer over its first three seasons, but couldn't weather an abrupt schedule change that, paired with newly minted movie star John Travolta's looming departure from the series, drove the show to cancellation.
Given the age of the characters and the fact that the 1970s weren't that long ago (writes the guy born in 1973), you'd think most of the cast would still be with us. Alas, we've lost several of the main players, including Marcia Strassman (Gabe's wife Julie), John Sylvester White (Vice Principal Michael Woodman), Robert Hegyes (Epstein), and Rob Palillo (the over-eager standout Arnold Horshack). Who's still hanging out at that same old place that we laughed about? Three pretty big stars actually!
Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs
It wasn't enough to have one of the coolest names in the history of acting. As Freddie Percy "Boom Boom" Washington, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs was the smooth-talking complement to Travolta's hunky goofball Vinnie Barbarino. Throughout the show, Freddie seems to have the most potential, be it as an athlete or as a disc jockey. The kid's got a lot on the ball, but, sadly, they couldn't keep the show on the air long enough to see it.
Hilton-Jacobs' has kept busy after "Welcome Back, Kotter," but mostly in small roles in less-than-memorable movies. Eight years ago, he had a pivotal role in Rob Zombie's "31," which remains his most significant film work of the last decade. TV-wise, he's a member of the main cast on ALLBLK's "A House Divided," and has made guest appearances on sitcoms like Lil Rel Howry's "Rel." The work seems to be there, and it's always a pleasure to see him when he turns up, but you get the feeling he only works when he feels like it. Who wouldn't want Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs in their new movie or television show?
Gabe Kaplan
"Welcome Back, Kotter" was a semi-autobiographical show based on Kaplan's Brooklyn upbringing. He introduced several of the characters in his stand-up act (with different names) and used the series to advocate for the importance of education (even though he's a high school dropout himself). With his frizzy hair and bushy mustache, Kaplan might not have looked the part of a star, but he was chasing a different kind of stardom. As he made abundantly clear on the show, Kaplan worshiped at the altar of Groucho Marx, and eventually got to play the comedic whirlwind in a 1982 TV movie adaptation of the biographical stage play "Groucho."
Kaplan starred in three theatrically released features before that, but he peaked with 1979's college basketball comedy "Fast Break." "Nobody's Perfekt" and "Tulips" were dire. So after getting to play his idol, Kaplan bolted Hollywood and became a professional poker player. This was long before ESPN began airing the World Series of Poker, so Kaplan basically disappeared from the limelight and seemed happy to do so. He's since appeared in Zak Penn's improv poker comedy "The Grand" and voiced Abe Ziegler on "BoJack Horseman." But if you're looking for Kaplan, you've got to hit the casinos (where he'll probably be playing at a table with blinds that you cannot afford).
John Travolta
When you watch early episodes of "Welcome Back, Kotter," John Travolta does not jump out at you as a full-fledged movie star. This is because Travolta is a phenomenally great actor who just happened to be holding back a reservoir of unreal swagger. You see a bit of it in "Carrie," but you hate his Billy Nolan. He's a brat who mindlessly buys into his girlfriend's black-hearted plan to humiliate the painfully shy and vulnerable Carrie White (Sissy Spacek), which does not go well for him. You don't really like Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever" either; he's a self-absorbed jerk who uses people to get ahead as a dancer. But he's savvy. He knows how to sell himself. And he knows how to make you love him despite all available evidence pointing to him being a dirtbag.
Travolta is weird that way. He's magnetic. Always. But he's also a bozo. He thinks with his crotch throughout "Urban Cowboy," and is a talented sound guy who gets in way over his head in Brian De Palma's paranoid masterpiece "Blow Out." Travolta was one of the movies' sexiest marks after "Grease" until he embraced the cartoon villainy of John Woo's "Broken Arrow" and "Face/Off." I think "Primary Colors" might be his finest hour as an actor because he's a grinning fraud who plays vulnerable when it suits him, and the whole off-kilter package is somehow dazzlingly presidential. He's Vinny Barbarino all grown up and headed to the White House.