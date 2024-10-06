The Only Major Actors Still Alive From I Love Lucy

The most famous of the multiple Little Ricky actors to appear in "I Love Lucy," Richard Keith was born Keith Thibodeaux, but says Desi Arnaz personally came up with his stage name. "Desi didn't think that people could pronounce Thibodeaux," the actor told the YouTube series "That's Classic!" earlier this year. "I mean, it looks like The-be-dex. But nowadays people can be in a more global [mindset] and it's a little bit more understandable." Arnaz picked Richard Keith as the name that appeared in the credits, a name that turned out to be surprisingly close to that of another major celebrity. "It has caused me trouble with people thinking I'm Keith Richards," Thibodeaux told host John Cato.

With the dissolution of Ball and Arnaz's marriage (documented empathetically in the recent documentary "Lucy and Desi"), the Lucy Ricardo story came to an end, and as Thibodeaux put it, "At the age of 9 years old I was on the unemployment line." The actor took several more roles as a child, reprising his role in "The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour" and appearing in 13 episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show." He also popped up in "Shirley Temple's Storybook," "The Bill Dana Show," and one episode of another Ball-led series, "The Lucy Show." His career as a child actor came to a halt by 1966, and Thibodeaux tells Cato he joined a band called David & the Giants and went through a period of tremendous mental health issues at the age of 15. The Catholic-raised teen was angry at God about his father's affair and his parents' divorce, and Thibodeaux says he descended into "sex, drugs, and rock and roll," all while plagued by suicidal thoughts.

The teen star had a spiritual awakening after his period of depression, and told "That's Classic!" that if not for his faith, he'd be dead or in a mental institution today. David & The Giants stayed together, converting into a Christian rock band, and has to date released 19 albums according to Discogs. In 1994, Thibodeaux wrote a memoir entitled "Life After Lucy," and he and his wife, former ballet dancer Kathy Thibodeaux, co-founded and run the successful Christian ballet company and dance school Ballet Magnificat! The ballet tours worldwide and has a satellite school in Brazil, per the Clarion Ledger. Thibodeaux has long-since retired from acting, but he did appear in voice roles on the podcast "Doctor Who: The Monthly Adventures" in 2019.