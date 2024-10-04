Michael Jackson's Men In Black II Cameo Came With Plenty Of Frustration

If you've ever wondered what Michael Jackson was doing in "Men in Black II," director Barry Sonnenfeld has the answer. The filmmaker's new memoir, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time," just debuted, and in it Sonnenfeld shares plenty of never-before-heard stories about the making of the popular Will Smith-led alien comedy franchise. Among them is a tale about the time the controversial king of pop stopped by for a cameo, a set day that did not go as planned.

According to Sonnenfeld, it was Jackson himself who really wanted to be in "Men in Black II." Since his record deal was through Sony Music and the "Men in Black" franchise was released by Sony Pictures, the singer's dream wasn't just achievable, but potentially good for the studio, and Sonnenfeld says that Sony executive Amy Pascal was also asking for the cameo to happen. "Amy thought his appearance in a hit movie would be great [for him]; I wondered if he was slightly damaged goods," the filmmaker writes. Jackson had by the early aughts already been embroiled in several high-profile scandals including child sex abuse allegations (he would later be acquitted of additional allegations, with more arising after his death).

At the time, Jackson's reputation was split in the eyes of the public, with some people viewing him as a misunderstood, pure-hearted musical genius, while others saw him as deeply eccentric and likely harmful. Sonnenfeld doesn't dig into his own Jackson opinions in the book, but he does say that he first offered Jackson a role as an alien in the film, which he thought would be a "no brainer." Instead, Jackson "insisted on being an MIB agent, which was tougher for me to swallow," Sonnenfeld writes. Jackson wasn't on board with being pictured as one of the celebrities who's actually an alien in the first "Men in Black" film, with Sonnenfeld previously telling Business Insider that the star wanted to wear the film's famous black suit. By the time the second movie came around, Jackson's cameo was all set up: he would be playing a field agent in Antarctica.