Michael Jackson Almost Had A Cameo In Blade 2 - Here's Who He Would Have Played
Guillermo del Toro's 2002 action/horror sequel "Blade II" came with a novel concept: what if vampires had vampires of their own? Blade, to remind readers, was a half-vampire badass who hunted and killed vampires as his life goal. The sunlight-allergic bloodsuckers, in Blade's world, were secretive titans of industry, hidden in boardrooms and careful to remain out of the public eye. They had a culture and ancient writings all their own, and a vast network of human interns who could do their ghoulish bidding during the daylight hours. Blade (Wesley Snipes) was born half-vampire after his mother was bitten while pregnant. As an adult, Blade has found all the most efficient ways to slay vampires, notably by cutting them up with pure silver swords.
In "Blade II," the title hero found that some vampires had evolved into a new species called Reapers. Reapers had lower jaws that could split down the middle and splay their mouths open like eerie remoras. They fed on vampire blood, and transformed vampires into Reapers. The Reapers also had extra-thick ribcages and bone-encased hearts, making traditional staking nigh impossible. In the film, Blade will have to team up with vamp enemies to fight the Reapers together. "Blade II" isn't as much fun as Stephen Norrington's original "Blade," but many fans appreciate del Toro's kooky, monstrous sensibilities.
Snipes produced the first three "Blade" movies, and had a great deal of creative control over what went into them. He was even said to contribute lines of dialogue to the first film when the screenwriter ran dry.
During the production of "Blade II," Snipes was approached by, of all people, Michael Jackson (!), who wanted desperately to have an on-screen role in the film. Snipes recalled the meeting in a 2017 retrospective with Billboard, noting that Jackson didn't just want a bit part or a vampire role, but a full-blown hero part, one that would allow him to fight back-to-back with Blade. Snipes demurred.
The only vamp who could ever kill me was the son of a Reaper man
It should be noted that Snipes and Jackson were already acquainted, as Snipes had appeared in Martin Scorsese's extended 18-minute version of the "Bad" music video in 1987. It was one of Snipes' first screen appearances, and he capably held his own in the presence of the King of Pop. Indeed, Snipes was so good at playing a gangster, Jackson once pulled him aside and asked Snipes if he had ever considered acting professionally. Snipes had to explain that he was a professional actor already. It seems Jackson thought Snipes was a nonprofessional gangster the casting agents merely found in public.
It also seems that Jackson and Snipes stayed in touch for years, and Jackson was well aware of Snipes' success with the first "Blade" in 1998. Snipes, in the 2017 retrospective, recalls Jackson's call, and how he had to gently turn him down. Snipes said:
"I've had some interesting conversations with Michael, the grandmaster Michael. Michael actually asked me if he could be in 'Blade II.' The great Michael wanted to be in one of the 'Blade' movies, to be a tough guy. I was like, 'Mike, which one you gonna do? You wanna play one of the vampires?' He was like, 'No! I wanna be like Blade's friend — I wanna fight with you!' I said, 'Oh Mike, you got jokes.' He was like, 'No, I'm serious!' It's very hard to imagine how people would have managed seeing Michael Jackson in the 'Blade' movie. I don't know."
Jackson had a pop star's confidence and was one of the more capable dancers of his age, but it's hard to picture the King of Pop slicing into the neck of a vampire with a sword, getting arterial spray all over his face. Snipes perhaps had better instincts in wanting to cast Jackson as a vampire. Given Jackson's stature as a celebrity, he could have easily been a creepy vampire lord in an echoey throne room somewhere.
The role they settled on
Snipes rejected the idea of Jackson fighting back-to-back with Blade, but the pop star was still interested in appearing in the film, even if it was only a cameo. According to the "Blade II" DVD commentary track, Guillermo del Toro knew about Jackson's interest, and decided to write a scene specifically for him. There is a scene wherein the vampire Nyssa (Leonor Varela) enters a shadowy vampire enclave called the House of Pain and accidentally stumbles into a room where a gaunt weirdo is handling plastic bags full of bloody entrails. The weirdo looks up at Nyssa, and she slowly backs out of the room, closing the door behind her.
On the commentary, the gaunt weirdo was only identified as "a Czech actor," but del Toro revealed that it was supposed to be Jackson. It would be easy to film a short, non-dialogue sequence with Jackson, and the director like the idea of Michael Jackson appearing just to handle a few sacks of guts. Frustratingly, Jackson was unable to perform even in this tiny role as he had a schedule conflict. It's likely Jackson was still working on the post-9/11 "United We Stand: What More Can We Give?" benefit concert. Or he was rehearsing for the then-upcoming 2002 appearance at the Apollo, which served as a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Jackson took a hiatus from live performing as he was taken to court over sexual abuse allegations. Jackson also experienced severe financial issues and substance abuse problems. He intended to come back in 2009 with his concert "This is It," but he passed away that year. If he had appeared in "Blade II," it would have been one of the pop star's final performances.