Michael Jackson Almost Had A Cameo In Blade 2 - Here's Who He Would Have Played

Guillermo del Toro's 2002 action/horror sequel "Blade II" came with a novel concept: what if vampires had vampires of their own? Blade, to remind readers, was a half-vampire badass who hunted and killed vampires as his life goal. The sunlight-allergic bloodsuckers, in Blade's world, were secretive titans of industry, hidden in boardrooms and careful to remain out of the public eye. They had a culture and ancient writings all their own, and a vast network of human interns who could do their ghoulish bidding during the daylight hours. Blade (Wesley Snipes) was born half-vampire after his mother was bitten while pregnant. As an adult, Blade has found all the most efficient ways to slay vampires, notably by cutting them up with pure silver swords.

In "Blade II," the title hero found that some vampires had evolved into a new species called Reapers. Reapers had lower jaws that could split down the middle and splay their mouths open like eerie remoras. They fed on vampire blood, and transformed vampires into Reapers. The Reapers also had extra-thick ribcages and bone-encased hearts, making traditional staking nigh impossible. In the film, Blade will have to team up with vamp enemies to fight the Reapers together. "Blade II" isn't as much fun as Stephen Norrington's original "Blade," but many fans appreciate del Toro's kooky, monstrous sensibilities.

Snipes produced the first three "Blade" movies, and had a great deal of creative control over what went into them. He was even said to contribute lines of dialogue to the first film when the screenwriter ran dry.

During the production of "Blade II," Snipes was approached by, of all people, Michael Jackson (!), who wanted desperately to have an on-screen role in the film. Snipes recalled the meeting in a 2017 retrospective with Billboard, noting that Jackson didn't just want a bit part or a vampire role, but a full-blown hero part, one that would allow him to fight back-to-back with Blade. Snipes demurred.