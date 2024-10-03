A Major Box Office Flop Ensured Barry Sonnenfeld Couldn't Direct One Of Will Smith's Best Movies

According to Barry Sonnenfeld's new memoir, "Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time," the director, cinematographer, and producer once convinced Will Smith to sign onto the Muhammad Ali biopic "Ali," the movie that earned the actor his first Oscar nomination — only for Sonnenfeld to have the opportunity to direct the film pulled out from under him in the wake of an infamous flop.

You may know Sonnenfeld's work from stylistically singular TV shows like "Pushing Daisies," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and the musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" You might also know him as the director of zeitgeisty family films including two "The Addams Family" features and three "Men in Black" movies. Unfortunately for Sonnenfeld, though, for a time Hollywood knew him best as the director of one of the worst cinematic misfires of the '90s: the Smith-led neo-Western "Wild Wild West."

For years, "Wild Wild West" was the name used as shorthand for a major box office flop. The 1999 steampunk action-adventure flick had a then-exorbitant budget of $175 million (not including marketing costs), but only went on to earn roughly $221 million at the global box office, including $113.8 million in North America. In his book, Sonnenfeld is blunt about the movie's shortcomings and how it cost him the chance to make "Ali" with Smith. "'Wild Wild West' was a disappointment. It wasn't a good movie," Sonnenfeld wrote. "Although it grossed a quarter of a billion dollars, that was just OK money for 1999. It was an expensive critical and box office failure. It won five Razzies. It was not the movie any of us intended to make."