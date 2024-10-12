Zack Snyder & The MPAA Clashed Over Batman V Superman's Rating For An Absurd Reason

From 2013 to 2023, director Zack Snyder dictated the tone and look of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. At the beginning of the decade-long mishegoss, Snyder rebooted the Superman story with "Man of Steel," a loud, bleak, faux-poetic noise-fest that divided audiences sharply. Some felt that Snyder's operatic visuals and overblown storytelling habits were a good way to make Superman "grow up," while many others felt that Snyder's film was more style than substance. The division wrought by Snyder continued into a massively inconsistent interconnected superhero universe that contained some of the best superhero movies ever made ("Shazam!") and some of the biggest flops of all time ("The Flash").

One of the more controversial follow-ups was Snyder's own 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." In that film, the newly introduced Batman (Ben Affleck) was already suspicious of the newly arrived Superman (Henry Cavill), given that Superman laid waste to Metropolis at the end of "Man of Steel." The young Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) also hated Superman, and manipulated Batman — in a very, very roundabout way — into physically fighting the man in blue. The film climaxed with a vicious scuffle between the title heroes, and at least one of them had their head smashed into a bathroom sink. Batman came prepared with Kryptonite weapons, so at least he stood a chance.

Like most superhero movies, "Dawn of Justice" was rated PG-13 for cartoon violence (people die, but bloodlessly) and for bleak thematic elements. It seems, however, that the film nearly received an R rating from the MPA (which was still known as the MPAA at the time) for a pretty absurd reason. During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Snyder said that the MPA ratings board wasn't comfortable with Superman fighting Batman.