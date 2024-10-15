John Wayne's Favorite Movie Of All Time Won Best Picture At The Oscars

John Wayne is an American institution, and that's kind of a pity. The films he made from the 1930s through the 1970s all presented what many consider the most persistent cinematic archetypes of old-world machismo. Wayne was a symbol of stalwart, unbending manliness, a testament to the power of being gruff and insoluble. It is, however, hard to accept him as a positive role model when one recalls how bigoted he was in life. Every few years, his 1971 interview with Playboy Magazine resurfaces and a new crowd discovers Wayne vaunting the values of white supremacy and flippantly excoriating minorities.

He also, in that interview, talked about the moral righteousness of his old Westerns, saying that Europeans were in the right for stealing American land from the First Nation people. He was pretty despicable.

But he was also one of the biggest movie stars of all time, and cinema lovers have to recognize that his mainstream Hollywood output helped shaped the industry for years. American cinema had to reckon with — and continues to reckon with — Wayne's legacy, fighting some of the racist images he and his frequent collaborator John Ford introduced into the pop consciousness. Whether we like it or not, Wayne is one of the beings at the center of America's cinematic consciousness, and we need to be aware of both the positive and negative things he contributed.

Something we can certainly analyze was Wayne's taste in movies. Back in 1977, the People's Almanac sent out a form letter to Wayne asking him to fill in his five favorite movies of all time. Some of his choices might be predictable, but his #1 film might take readers by surprise: Wayne was very fond of Fred Zinneman's 1966 historical drama "A Man for All Seasons," which starred Paul Scofield as Sir Thomas More.