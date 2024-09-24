Agatha All Along Repurposed A Scrapped WandaVision Storyline Involving Quicksilver

Turns out, the "Mare of Easttown" parody that's already become synonymous with Marvel's new show "Agatha All Along" was originally intended for its parent series, "WandaVision." As showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained to The Wrap, the whole thing actually originated as a "CSI" homage episode of "WandaVision" that ended up falling by the wayside after the show's writers honed in on the sitcom format. As a result, she kept the idea tucked away and ended up using it for the "Agatha" series premiere instead.

"It was always the design that ['Agatha'] would start with this true crime episode," Schaeffer told the outlet while discussing the first two episodes of the "WandaVision" spinoff. "That was an idea that I had when I pitched 'WandaVision,'" she continued. "It was going to be the eighth episode of 'WandaVision,' that was going to be like a 'CSI' episode, and she was going to be solving the murder of Pietro." As you may remember, a variation of Wanda's dead brother Pietro showed up in the series' "Full House" episode, played by Evan Peters. The special guest star turned out to actually be a guy from Westview named Ralph who was "cast" in the Pietro role by Agatha's spellwork.

Originally, though, Schaeffer says Pietro "was the one on the slab" instead of Wanda herself. The "CSI" themed episode was meant as a way for Wanda to gain more awareness and "fully understand what's going on" in her skewed TV world, according to the showrunner, but when the writers' room opened up and the team started digging into the details of the nine-episode series, the crime show concept didn't quite fit anymore. "That was a cool idea. But once we got in the writer's room and really started putting that together, it was clear that we needed to have discipline in our approach to 'WandaVision,'" Schaeffer noted.