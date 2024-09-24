I Played Dungeons & Dragons At A Film Festival - And It Was Perfect

It also didn't hurt that Dungeons & Drafthouse leaned fully into the horror vibes for the session, introducing a collection of eldritch horrors ripped right from the pages of a John Carpenter screenplay. The story in a nutshell: we played a group of mercenaries hired to learn why a small mining town was no longer sending out supplies — or, as one player noted, the fantasy equivalent of the Pinkertons. When we got there, we learned that the miners had uncovered a cursed artifact which trapped the village in an unholy aurora and turned its residents into a fusion of flesh and appendages.

(The moon grew a face and winked at us. It sucked.)

My character was Barfur, a Dwarf cleric with a love-hate relationship to other deities. Part of the fun of a one-shot is that there is no time to overthink your character; three hours won't let you dig into a tragic background or reveal a horrible secret, so it's mostly an excuse to pick a fun voice and let your character find himself at the table. I quickly learned that Barfur was incredibly pedantic and a bit obsessed with fire, encouraging others to burn down the village's only church (which, given the third-act twist, would've gone over poorly with the town).

And all around the table were other players of varying experience levels. The person to my right had never played a single game of D&D in his life — so, naturally, he rolled extremely well and did more damage than the rest of the party combined. Across from him was a DM who turned in his screen to make sure our table had a full party. He leaned heavily into his barbarian himbo, encouraging all of us to take bigger swings with our own characters (and answering questions about our character sheets out of character to keep the action from slowing down).