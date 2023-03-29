Honor Among Thieves Star Chris Pine On Why Dungeons And Dragons Should Be Played In Schools [Exclusive Interview]

"Honor Among Thieves" is not the first feature film to concern Dungeons & Dragons. There's not just the other D&D films made in the 2000s, but also 1982's "Mazes and Monsters," which was based on the media's vilification of D&D at the time. Cut to me seeing your movie last night at a screening next to two women in cosplay who were calling out with glee every last reference to the game — the Sending Stones and so on. I was curious how you've observed this change in culture from when you were a kid yourself, and how you feel about it now.

Oh, I have no idea. I can't really answer that question intelligently. What I will say is that my understanding of Dungeons & Dragons is quite new. My entry point into it is my nephew, who's a huge player, and he's played for six years with the same group of kids, with the same Dungeon Masters. He's written his own campaigns and drawn his own maps. He took me in my family through a campaign that he wrote. And what I saw, especially for a family of actors, is how immediately accessible it is. It doesn't matter if you know the Sending Stones or the mimics or whatever, the world of Dungeons & Dragons and roleplaying is acting. It's improv. It's, "Here's what's happening. This is what you have. This is your obstacle. Now go."

It was kind of a revelation for me because I think ... my father's 82, my mom's 76, I had no knowledge about it, my sister has no knowledge about it. Within 15 minutes, we were having the time of our lives and we didn't have to know anything. So for me, this idea that it's like "geeky" or "nerdy" or whatever, the gospel of Dungeons & Dragons that I think is so important to know, why I think it should be played in schools, is that it immediately teaches cooperation. It exercises the imagination. It's joyous, it's improvisational. And within a matter of minutes, everybody's on the same page. You're not arguing about whether or not you're cool or not. You're arguing about whether or not you should have gone over the boulder to kill the dragon. I think it's about the coolest thing I've encountered in a long time.