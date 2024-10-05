One Of Hugh Jackman's Best Roles Was A Fictional Addition To A True Story

Dexter Fletcher's 2016 sports biography "Eddie the Eagle" tells the true story of Michael Edwards, the first ski jumper to represent England in that sport at the Winter Olympics. He competed in the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary, skiing in both the normal hill and the large hill events.

If one learns of Edwards' story, however, one can see how it would make for an interesting film. Edwards wasn't terribly talented as a ski jumper, as he weighed much more than the average skier, and had to wear thick glasses while competing. Because of lax rules in the Olympic qualification rules, however, Edwards was able to secure a spot on the British Olympic team after finishing 55th at the 1987 ski jumping world championships. He had no other British competitors, so he was allowed to compete. Edwards came in dead last in both of his events.

In "Eddie the Eagle," Edwards was played by Taron Edgerton, presented as a kooky but lovable outsider who dreamt of Olympic glory, but who was never good at much. Eddie, however, does spot the loophole in the Olympic code and decides to impishly infiltrate ski jumping. In the film, Eddie sets off on his own to train in Germany where he catches the attention of Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman), an American alcoholic burnout who works at the ski jump facility. The two men bond over their mutual dreams, with Eddie loving that his glory lies ahead, and Bronson lamenting that his triumphs are all in the past.

Here's the real kicker, though: Bronson Peary isn't a real person. While the film does depict certain details of Edwards' Olympic career, the film is wholly inaccurate to life. It's the Hollywood version of Edwards' story, complete with a whole new character on which the filmmakers could hang ancillary drama.

In a 2016 interview with PopSugar, director Fletcher explained his reasoning behind the extreme fictionalization of Edwards' story, and why he felt Bronson Peary was a necessary addition.