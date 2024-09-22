The Only Major Actors Still Alive From McLintock!

John Wayne was a humbled man early in the 1960s. His passion project, "The Alamo," had fallen well short of box office expectations in 1961. An epic Western about the siege of the basement-less San Antonio mission, Wayne directed the film and took its failure personally. He didn't need a hit; even at his lowest point in the 1970s, a Wayne picture at a certain budget level was an automatic greenlight. Still, Wayne was a prideful man who actively tended to his legacy; he was mindful of his fan base, and sought their approval. So Wayne came charging out of his corner in 1962, and knocked out every last naysayer with Howard Hawks' "Hatari!," "How the West Was Won," "The Longest Day" and John Ford's "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance."

The Ford movie could've been Wayne's Western swan song, but a rifle-toting Wayne astride a horse still held commercial appeal, so he quickly returned to the genre with "McLintock!" The comedic Western was a family affair. A rowdy riff on Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew," Wayne entrusted the direction of the film to Andrew V. McLaglen, whose father, Victor, was a good friend and frequent co-star of The Duke. "McLintock!" was also made via Wayne's Batjac Productions and featured his son Patrick, who was struggling to make headway as a star in his own right.

Wayne's box office instincts were rarely more on target: "McLintock!" was a smash hit, grossing $15 million on a reasonable $4 million budget. Audiences lined up to see Wayne spar with his "The Quiet Man" co-star Maureen O'Hara, and they were utterly delighted. They also got a firm sense of Wayne's worldview, which was conservative as ever but mindful of the country's mistreatment of indigenous Americans (this ain't exactly "Dances with Wolves," but a star of Wayne's magnitude taking this kind of stance mattered).

"McClintock!" was released in 1963, so I hope you won't be shocked to learn that just about everyone who had anything to do with its production has been dead longer than many of you have been alive. Wayne died of stomach cancer in 1979, but O'Hara managed to slug it out until 2015, when she died at the age of 95.

There are, however, two major players from the film still with us, and a character actor of note as well. Let's give 'em a little love while we've got 'em!