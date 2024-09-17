The Netflix Action Thriller Stephen King Recommends Is A Must-Watch

Throughout film history, there have been companies and, for certain stretches, whole studios notorious for churning out garbage. Obviously, American International Pictures had a rep for schlock, but they hit for a shockingly high average at their late 1950s and '60s peak. There's also Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus' Cannon Films, which sparkled with its constellation of B-list action stars like Chuck Norris and Charles Bronson, but Golan was a filmmaker himself with dreams of respectability who courted legit directors like Franco Zeffirelli, Jerry Schatzberg, and Andrei Konchalovsky to make Academy Awards-worthy movies for his exploitation factory.

One of the more outlandishly awful runs from any production entity was Hollywood Pictures, which was created by Disney to nurture fledgling executives and feed film-starved multiplexes — lacking in the wake of MGM/UA, Lorimar and DEG's financial difficulties — with new movies. Disney wasn't sending its best to Hollywood Pictures, so agents were loath to let their top clients make movies there. Though the brand got off to a decent start quality-wise with Frank Marshall's "Arachnophobia," it quickly became a dumping ground for low-aiming programmers. Between 1990 and 2007, the film's logo became a symbol of dreck. "If it's the Sphinx, it stinks!"

Today's major streamers are turning into billion-dollar Hollywood Pictures, but no company seems to care less about its original output than Netflix. For years they reminded me of Elie Samaha's Franchise Pictures, which financed movie star vanity projects no other studio in town would touch. Initially, movies like "War Machine," "Triple Frontier" and "Bright" had either failed to launch elsewhere or lacked original hooks that didn't appear likely to become reliable IP. Now, they primarily treat movies as catalogue stuffing and make massive deals with blockbuster producers like the Russos to look the part of a major studio. As a result, they release a load of insipid, skippable product.

So when they accidentally release a film of merit ... well, people usually skip it, too. This could've been the fate of Jeremy Saulnier's "Rebel Ridge," but thanks to rave reviews and a ringing endorsement from one of the most popular novelists alive, it's still generating buzz 10 days after its debut.