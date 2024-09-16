John De Lancie Was Left Unhappy By One Controversial Star Trek: Picard Decision

The second season of "Star Trek: Picard" saw the return of Q (John de Lancie) a playful god of mischief that periodically appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" to cause trouble for Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Q, being omnipotent and seemingly immortal, didn't think too highly of humans, a primitive corporeal species he saw as being unworthy of space travel. By the end of the series, though, Q found that some humans had the capacity to think in cosmic terms, and he judged us to be finally worthy, if only a little bit.

In "Picard," Q reappeared to announce that the trial never ended, and that he had a fun game to play. He sent Picard into a parallel universe wherein humanity had mastered space travel, but used it to commit galaxy-wide genocide against all other known sentient species. Picard had to travel back in time to the year 2024 to find what went wrong. Q would later reveal that his little time travel game was a dying wish. It was all a way of playing with one of the only humans he felt any fondness for before his godlike existence suddenly came to an end. Naturally, since time has no meaning for Q, he would return.

It had previously been established that members of the Q Continuum can indeed die in the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Death Wish" (February 19, 1996) wherein a second Q (Gerrit Graham) petitioned Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) for his right to be euthanized. So, when Q died, Trekkies couldn't call foul. Regardless, de Lancie felt that Q's death on "Picard" wasn't handled very well. Mostly because "Star Trek," at least when it's operating at peak efficiency, tactfully deals with the heady, philosophical issues attached to life and death. In a 2023 interview with ScreenRant, de Lancie revealed his disappointment and what he feels could have been done to improve the season.