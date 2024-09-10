James Earl Jones' Highest-Rated Project On Rotten Tomatoes Was Also His First Movie Role

Legendary actor James Earl Jones, who passed away on Monday at the age of 93, has a robust legacy filled with films, television, and theatre projects that aren't just famous, but immortal. "The Empire Strikes Back," "The Lion King," "Conan the Barbarian," "Field of Dreams," "Matewan," and "Coming to America" are merely the top titles on his lengthy resume, and they're just the tip of the iceberg that was his fantastic performing career. However, when it comes to pure number-crunching (which is never a good way to judge the arts, but bear with us), it seems that none of those films emerge victorious on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. To be fair: as an aggregator, the Tomatometer is only able to judge reviews that it has access to, and since Jones' career predates the internet by a good number of years, not every review of every Jones performance is weighted equally.

Perhaps that's why a most surprising title actually lays claim to the name of James Earl Jones' best film according to the Tomatometer: the 1994 documentary "Africa: The Serengeti," which Jones narrated for director George Casey. Although Jones was a master at narration, like he was at all of his voice-over work, it's likely that "Africa: The Serengeti" received such rapturous reviews because it was a documentary shot and made for IMAX, back when IMAX screens were only present at museums and other destination venues.

So, when it comes to judging Jones' dramatic roles, once "The Serengeti" is out of the running (given its runtime of 39 minutes, it can't really be considered feature-length, anyway), we're left with a movie that ironically marked James Earl Jones' first appearance on the big screen: "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."