Paramount Executives Vetoed A Star Trek: Voyager Twist Involving Harry Kim

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Favorite Son" (March 19, 1997), Ensign Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) begins experiencing strange bouts of déjà vu. A series of psychic premonitions lead him and the U.S.S. Voyager to a mysterious planet called Taresia, a matriarchal society that claims Harry, previously assumed to be human, was actually one of their own. The Taresian leader (Deborah May) explains that Harry was actually born on Taresia, but was launched to Earth as a fetus decades ago. He was implanted into a human woman, and born among humans. The Taresians also wrote certain psychic instincts into his brain, leading Harry to seek a career in space travel, ultimately so he would return home.

Harry is offered a trio of comely wives, as he learns males are very rare on Taresia. He will essentially have to live out the rest of his life having sex with young Taresian woman. The notoriously horny Gene Roddenberry would have approved of this porn-ready premise. Harry only becomes suspicious when he learns that Taresian reproduction leaves the males drained of their DNA and left as empty, dead husks. Harry has to decide if he wants to flee or go back inside and face the peril. "Futurama" would have called this "Death by snu-snu."

Of course, the Taresians will eventually prove to be lying about Harry. He was a human after all, and the Taresians somehow altered his DNA with a retrovirus. It seems the Taresians needed alien males to keep their population high. At the end of the episode, the Doctor (Robert Picardo) extracts the implanted Taresian DNA, and returns Harry to his original human state.

In a 1997 issue of "Star Trek Monthly," Lisa Klink, the writer of "Favorite Son" revealed that her episode was supposed to be permanent. That is: Harry Kim would be revealed to be a Taresian, and he was going to remain Taresian throughout the rest of the series. It was only after several studio-mandated rewrites that the Harry would be reverted to a human.