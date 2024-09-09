Universal Halloween Horror Nights: Rules You Should Know Before Visiting

As for costumes, Universal Studios has plenty of restrictions because there's a danger of being mistaken for scare actors. You might be tempted to dress in character if you're a Chucky superfan or wear your ickiest Leatherface mask into his namesake maze this year, but that will not fly. In addition, this is a public theme park — not some Greek Life backyard Halloween party where everyone's competing to see who can be the most scantily clad [insert profession of choice]. There's a pretty involved list of requirements that you should carefully read if you plan on cosplaying or putting together even the vaguest costume.

Universal Studios is a family-friendly environment, and they reserve the right to refuse entry if they deem your attire inappropriate for either being too gruesome or too revealing. Guests must be fully clothed (you heathens), including shoes and shirts. You also can't wear anything that makes you look like a Universal employee or emergency personnel (law enforcement, the military, servers, etc.). Refrain from getting elaborate ideas about face paint or prosthetic makeup, too. Face painting is only permitted if it covers no more than one-half of the face (applied vertically only) unless you pay for face painting from a Universal employee, while prosthetic makeup is a total no-no. Save that effort for some fancy producer's party in Beverly Hills.

While service dogs are admitted to the park, they may not wear anything or be part of your costume (as adorable as they might be). Also, don't be a dingus and try to bring in weapons — you're not making it past the security check. You have to physically be able to fit through the metal detectors in whatever you wear, so ditch the stilts and inflatable dinosaur suit even though it'd make a great Jurassic World: The Ride photo. It must be abundantly clear that you are a guest and not a scare actor; we don't need a "Hell Fest" scenario in real life. These all seem like common sense regulations, but what about that one hyped friend who wants a picture dressed as the Grabber with one of the actual scare actors dressed as the Grabber? You, the responsible friend, can shut that idea down now.