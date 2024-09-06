Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Answers The Biggest Mystery About The Ghost With The Most

Thanks to the homage to "Black Sunday," which took place during the Black Plague, we can safely assume that Betelgeuse was living in the 1630s. As shown in the flashback, Betelgeuse was a poor grave robber, stealing items from the bodies of the many people dying from the plague. We get to see him without the pale skin, blackened eye sockets, and moldy flesh, though he still has that wild hair. While sneaking around the graveyard, he encounters Delores and it's love at first sight. The two have a whirlwind romance, including a freaky bit of intimacy in the bedroom. Betelgeuse thinks he's got his life cut out for him with this newfound love until she poisons him with what he thought was a celebratory glass of wine on their honeymoon.

It turns out that Delores was part of some mysterious death cult, and she only used Betelgeuse for some kind of human sacrifice. However, what we're not shown is how Delores eventually died, which would have been interesting since she ended up cut up into several pieces and stored in individual crates somewhere in an afterlife office. When, how, and why did she become a soul sucker? We have no idea. But that's not the only mystery still left to solve.

Even though Burton reveals a big piece of Betelgeuse's origin story, we still don't know how he came to be a bio-exorcist or trickster demon. He's not like most of the dead people in the afterlife, so what brought him to this strange profession? Perhaps that's something that can be answered in "Beetlejuice 3," but since this sequel took 36 years to come together, I wouldn't get my hopes up for that just yet.

