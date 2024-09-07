The 10 Best Creatures In Tim Burton Movies, Ranked

There's something to be said for the element of surprise in art. Consider the fact that one of the many sight gags in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," in which the title bio-exorcist sees a glimpse of his ex-wife and then his eyes and tongue bulge out to outlandish and cartoonish proportions, has been used in a lot of the marketing materials. Most fans of Tim Burton probably recognized it as an iteration of that gag before, specifically in Burton's debut film, the 1985 comedy "Pee-wee's Big Adventure." That film's comic sensibilities are primarily in line with the man who played Pee-wee Herman, the late Paul Reubens; it's daffy and silly and sometimes sweet, but rarely is it jarring or scary. Ah, but then comes along Large Marge, a pair of words that may send a chill down your spine if the image above doesn't do the trick. As Pee-wee hitchhikes his way across the country, he gets picked up by a truck driver (Alice Nunn) who instantly begins weaving a ghost story of sorts about the worst accident she ever saw and how the deformed body in that accident looked like ... well, the image here. What makes the Large Marge gag so effective is how quick it is — the entire scene lasts two minutes and the transformation into practical-effects creepery is about five seconds — and how completely and totally unexpected it is. In a film like "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," it feels at home, but the effect of Marge is all the more terrifying because you would never see it coming. Just as Marge would want.