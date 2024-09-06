Why Two Key Original Characters Don't Return In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," so beware.
In Tim Burton's new film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," 36 years have passed since Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) had her first run-in with the ghostly trickster Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). Back in 1988, Lydia moved into a remote, rustic home with her stressed-out yuppie parents (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones), not knowing that the house was haunted by the ghosts of the Maitlands (Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin). The deceased Maitlands, invisible to the Deetzes, were gentle country folk, friendly and approachable, and not well-suited to haunting their own house in an attempt to scare the Deetzes away. The Maitlands soon found that Lydia could see them, as she was "strange and unusual" to accept the supernatural.
The original "Beetlejuice" ended with the Deetzes and the Maitlands living in the same house in harmony. The two families had to mutually fight off the machinations of Betelgeuse, and they bonded over the horrifying experience. But the Maitlands had to "haunt" their home for the next 125 years, as that's simply the way the afterlife works.
In "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Lydia has a teenager daughter of her own named Astrid (Jenna Ortega). Astrid has never seen a ghost, and she thinks her mom is lying about her adventures in the first movie, despite Lydia hosting an entire TV show framed around her ghost-seeing abilities. Lydia and Astrid return to mom's old home for a funeral, and the Maitlands are mysteriously absent. Lydia explains that the Maitlands found a loophole, allowing them to move on before their 125-year tenure was up. Naturally, this doesn't gain her credibility with Astrid.
/Film's own Jacob Hall recently spoke with Tim Burton at a press event, and the director gave more practical reasons as to why the Maitlands were absent. Briefly, he didn't want to explain how ageless ghosts had seemingly aged 36 years later.
De-aging actors was uninteresting to Tim Burton
Keaton was able to return as the ghost Betegeuse because the character was already impossibly ancient, sporting pale skin with green mold, blackened eye sockets, and wild hair. Once he's in makeup, Keaton looks reasonably the same age. The Maitlands, however, were striking in how plain they looked, and they couldn't hide behind monster makeup. Burton also seemed completely uninterested in employing digital de-aging technology on Baldwin and Davis, not unlike how Disney brought a younger Harrison Ford to "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." More than anything, he felt that a sequel to "Beetlejuice" didn't necessarily need to include everything from the first, just the things that felt appropriate. Writing out the Maitlands, he felt, was a fine development for the characters. Burton said:
"Well, just because they're ghosts, and even though they all look great, I just felt like it wasn't ... Like I said, and I love working with those guys. I loved the first one. I loved all the cast. But I didn't think about it because I wasn't out to make a sequel per se. So I didn't really want to just throw stuff in, just to throw it in, even in respect. Because for me, just given the scenario of them being ghosts and all that sort of thing, it just felt like, just the way we did it."
In his own halting fashion, Burton admitted that the Maitlands weren't part of the new story, and he shifted focus entirely to Lydia and her family. Also, the Maitlands were so sweet and innocent, it seems kind of Burton to have given them an early parole, as it were. The Maitlands loved each other and loved their home, but 125 years of haunting would get depressing after a while, especially since that would force them to watch Lydia die.
Rather than keep the Maitlands in their house until the year 2113, Burton let them off the hook. It's fine they weren't forced to face Betelgeuse again. But eagle-eyed viewers will notice a couple nods to the Maitlands in the town model that Adam built in the attic. Barbara and Adam have their own tiny figures emerging from the river in which their car crashed, and that very vehicle can be seen upside down in the river next to the covered bridge.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is in theaters now.