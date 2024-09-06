Why Two Key Original Characters Don't Return In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Warning: this article contains mild spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," so beware.

In Tim Burton's new film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," 36 years have passed since Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) had her first run-in with the ghostly trickster Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton). Back in 1988, Lydia moved into a remote, rustic home with her stressed-out yuppie parents (Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Jones), not knowing that the house was haunted by the ghosts of the Maitlands (Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin). The deceased Maitlands, invisible to the Deetzes, were gentle country folk, friendly and approachable, and not well-suited to haunting their own house in an attempt to scare the Deetzes away. The Maitlands soon found that Lydia could see them, as she was "strange and unusual" to accept the supernatural.

The original "Beetlejuice" ended with the Deetzes and the Maitlands living in the same house in harmony. The two families had to mutually fight off the machinations of Betelgeuse, and they bonded over the horrifying experience. But the Maitlands had to "haunt" their home for the next 125 years, as that's simply the way the afterlife works.

In "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Lydia has a teenager daughter of her own named Astrid (Jenna Ortega). Astrid has never seen a ghost, and she thinks her mom is lying about her adventures in the first movie, despite Lydia hosting an entire TV show framed around her ghost-seeing abilities. Lydia and Astrid return to mom's old home for a funeral, and the Maitlands are mysteriously absent. Lydia explains that the Maitlands found a loophole, allowing them to move on before their 125-year tenure was up. Naturally, this doesn't gain her credibility with Astrid.

/Film's own Jacob Hall recently spoke with Tim Burton at a press event, and the director gave more practical reasons as to why the Maitlands were absent. Briefly, he didn't want to explain how ageless ghosts had seemingly aged 36 years later.