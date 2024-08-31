The Director Of Netflix Horror The Deliverance Was Battling Demons On Set
"The Exorcist," "Poltergeist," and... "The Deliverance"? With its wild writing choices, a wig-wearing Glenn Close, and a mounting pile of mostly negative reviews, the new Netflix horror film from Lee Daniels doesn't exactly seem like it's ready to stand among the genre greats. Yet according to Daniels himself, the three movies have something in common: their sets were all supposedly cursed.
"Listen, I read those books about the making of 'Poltergeist' and the making of 'The Exorcist,'" Daniels told Variety in a new interview. "And I'm like, 'Nope, not today, Satan. Ain't happening today up in this motherf***er.'"
The filmmaker behind "The Butler" and "The Paperboy" may have had some reason to be concerned. Although both of the other movie "curses" mentioned above were likely a combination of coincidence and unsafe working conditions (more on that later), the allegedly true story "The Deliverance" is based on is pretty spooky.
The Indianapolis Star covered the real-life 2011 haunting case of the Ammons family — a grandmother, mother, and three kids — who allegedly experienced intense paranormal activity in their home in Gary, Indiana. There's plenty of debate about what if anything really went down, and even some believers are skeptical, but the family was subjected to exorcisms regardless, and the story became known as the "200 Demons House." When the whole ordeal was over, a movie version with Daniels attached became the subject of a studio bidding war, and ended up selling to Netflix for an astonishing $65 million in 2022. Two years later, and "The Deliverance" is finally available, with a cast including Close, Andra Day, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'nique.
The Deliverance had prayer circles on set to fend off demons
It's a movie that seems as if it almost didn't happen, though, as Daniels told IndieWire that his Episcopalian mother initially warned him to stay away from the story. "She was just like, 'You are a portal. You work from a place of groundedness, and your soul is open, and I don't want anything bad happening to you.'"
Daniels' compromise included hiring a real life ordained Christian spiritualist capable of performing "deliverances," as well as leading a prayer for protection every day. As bizarre as that might sound on a movie set in the 2020s, Daniels says most of the people involved were supportive of it — though Netflix HR warned him he couldn't make a Christian prayer mandatory, and that he had to allow crew members to opt out if they wanted to.
"I would say, 'For those of us who don't want to pray, please don't take offense, and you can leave.' There were a few that left, but for the most part, most of them wanted to be covered by the blood of Jesus. They knew what was up."
The director claims that star Close "wasn't spiritual when she walked into this, and she walked out a different person." Why? Because apparently, a lot of weird stuff went down on set. Daniels described star Day speaking in tongues (a Pentecostal tradition known as glossolalia) during filming — something she'd scripted herself, off-book. While he described that as a "powerful" religious moment, others were apparently less holy. The actor told The Independent that the movie couldn't fully beat the cursed set allegations he'd been worried about.
Tragedy struck the production more than once
"My sister is in every movie that I've ever done as my good luck charm, and she was in the scene with Glenn in the chemo scene," Daniels said. "And two days later, after being in the chemo scene, she was diagnosed with lung cancer — literally." The tragedy didn't stop there. "My dog died on set," he added, not elaborating on the circumstances. Meanwhile, Mo'Nique told The Independent she was hospitalized with an enlarged thyroid after filming a challenging scene. She explained:
"We're outside. It was just, the demon was supposed to be on top of the building, so they kept blowing this ... I mean, at one point I'm like, 'Lee, do we have [to have] this s*** because I can't breathe. So when I got finished, right, my thyroid was a big ... I mean, it was just sick. Oh, baby. I was like, 'What kind of s*** is this?' It was a lot of things happening with 'The Deliverance.'"
It's not fully clear here whether Mo'Nique is implying that some sort of supernatural presence on set caused her illness, or that it was exacerbated by environmental factors during the filming of the scene. As Shudder's excellent docuseries "Cursed Films" concludes, plenty of past "cursed" sets have actually been the result of mismanagement or poor safety standards on set. This isn't to say that this was the case on "The Deliverance," but that injuries that occurred on sets like "The Exorcist," "The Crow," and "Twilight Zone: The Movie" were the result of human misjudgement and a disregard for health and safety, rather than anything supernatural.
Are movie curses a real thing?
Was there something evil at work on the set of "The Deliverance"? To believe so would be to believe that the prayer, speaking in tongues, and presence of an ordained professional Daniels took so seriously didn't actually protect the set, which somewhat undermines the film's intended message about the power of faith. Either that, or there were just some seriously strong malevolent beings hell-bent on making the lives of a few people involved in the film harder in semi-coincidental ways. The most likely conclusion from a journalist's perspective may be that Daniels went into the project expecting bad things to happen, so he spotted them and ascribed meaning to them when they did.
Is "The Deliverance" curse real? Is any movie really cursed? It's a question that every person has to answer for themselves, and you can draw your own conclusions from Daniels' comments about the making of the possession film. If watching the movie will help make up your mind, it's worth noting that "The Deliverance" is now on Netflix.