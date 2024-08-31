The Director Of Netflix Horror The Deliverance Was Battling Demons On Set

"The Exorcist," "Poltergeist," and... "The Deliverance"? With its wild writing choices, a wig-wearing Glenn Close, and a mounting pile of mostly negative reviews, the new Netflix horror film from Lee Daniels doesn't exactly seem like it's ready to stand among the genre greats. Yet according to Daniels himself, the three movies have something in common: their sets were all supposedly cursed.

"Listen, I read those books about the making of 'Poltergeist' and the making of 'The Exorcist,'" Daniels told Variety in a new interview. "And I'm like, 'Nope, not today, Satan. Ain't happening today up in this motherf***er.'"

The filmmaker behind "The Butler" and "The Paperboy" may have had some reason to be concerned. Although both of the other movie "curses" mentioned above were likely a combination of coincidence and unsafe working conditions (more on that later), the allegedly true story "The Deliverance" is based on is pretty spooky.

The Indianapolis Star covered the real-life 2011 haunting case of the Ammons family — a grandmother, mother, and three kids — who allegedly experienced intense paranormal activity in their home in Gary, Indiana. There's plenty of debate about what if anything really went down, and even some believers are skeptical, but the family was subjected to exorcisms regardless, and the story became known as the "200 Demons House." When the whole ordeal was over, a movie version with Daniels attached became the subject of a studio bidding war, and ended up selling to Netflix for an astonishing $65 million in 2022. Two years later, and "The Deliverance" is finally available, with a cast including Close, Andra Day, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo'nique.