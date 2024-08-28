Michael Keaton Thought His Performance 'Sucked' In This Tim Burton Movie

In a weird way, director Tim Burton and actor Michael Keaton's first three films together form a spiritual trilogy. 1988's "Beetlejuice" is a giddily naughty creation that Burton himself has deemed an anti-Spielberg movie, blending grotesque zaniness with a disdain for Reagan-era yuppie culture. 1989's "Batman," on the other hand, is a Gothic, operatic comic book crime thriller where the hero is a wealthy, reclusive oddball tormented by his traumas of his childhood. It's 1992's "Batman Returns" that subsequently melds aspects of the two films to create a boldly twisted (in theory, four-quadrant) superhero tentpole that's as much a dark political satire by way of a Universal-style monster movie as it is a film about a guy dressed as a bat punching out criminals.

Given the pair's track record, hopes were high heading into Burton and Keaton's reunion on 2019's "Dumbo" that the live-action Disney remake would help the former get his groove back after years of lackluster efforts. It very nearly got the job done, too — emphasis, sadly, on "nearly." The first half of "Dumbo" is, unfortunately, what we've come to expect from the Mouse House's re-toolings of its animated classics. Some superficial additions aside (namely, a storyline about a human family befriending Dumbo at the traveling circus where he resides), Burton's film tediously recycles much of the original 1941 feature while dropping the "Pink Elephants on Parade" sequence entirely, which kind of seems to defeat the whole purpose of Tim Burton remaking "Dumbo" in the first place. (The remake also dispels with the crows — gotta give credit where credit is due.)

It's only during its second half, when Keaton enters the picture and the remake continues beyond the point where the original animated feature stopped, that "Dumbo" really starts to fly. Keaton, however, doesn't appear to feel he deserves any credit for that.