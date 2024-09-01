The 16 Best Horror Movies Of 2024 You Haven't Seen Yet, Ranked

Horror fans, we're eatin' good (with our eyes). It's been a splendid 2024 already, and we're not even at the Halloween rush yet. Indie darlings like Shudder's "Exhuma" or "Infested" have stunned the platform's subscribers, Neon mesmerized theatergoers with "Immaculate" and "Longlegs," and studio releases like "The First Omen" or "Alien: Romulus" brought the thunder. Can we not bother with the obligatory "Horror's back, baby!" articles this October? Horror never left, horror's always en vogue, and horror's been having one heck of a year.

Like I said, Halloween still two months away. We're still staring at a whole dang slate of spooky season releases on the horizon. With titles like "Speak No Evil" or "Terrifier 3" patiently waiting, the best horror watches this year might still be on the way. Even better, we've seen some of those releases yet to come and can confirm that 2024 still has some tricks up its sleeve. Why don't we cut the fluff and jump right into a list of the best horror movies of 2024 you haven't seen, past or present?