What You Wish For Review: A Delicious Culinary Thriller [Fantastic Fest 2023]

The monkey's paw delivers in Nicholas Tomnay's "What You Wish For," a culinary chiller with strange and dangerous cravings. It's a Hitchcockian take on one-percenter conspiracies and ravenous appetites that cares more about characters caught hosting a unique dinner party experience. One man's cursed profession is another man's opportunity to start over, as Tomnay keys into how desperation can excuse even the most glaringly not-okay moral dilemmas. "What You Wish For" is a whodunit with sharp teeth and precise knife skills — except you already know who "dun it," and tension exists as the perpetrators try not to get caught.

Nick Stahl stars as hotel chain chef Ryan, who reunites with culinary school roommate Jack (Brian Groh) in the jungles of Latin America before his next assignment. Jack has been traveling the world as a private chef for years, padding his bank account with each high-end, well-paying feast. Ryan has been landlocked in America, churning out roast chickens and amassing a gambling debt now in "broken legs" territory. Jack's life sounds like a dream to Ryan — which he gets to experience. Jack suddenly disappears, allowing Ryan to assume Jack's identity and earnings should he successfully please the arriving dinner guests.

Enter manager-hostess Imogene (Tamsin Topolski shines as a master manipulator who eats stress for breakfast), handler-security-everyman Maurice (Juan Carlos Messier provides the muscle), and the film's enduring mystery. Tomnay doesn't define what Jack describes as a shadowy catering company beyond immediate necessity. We follow Ryan's perspective on everything, as his perceived good fortune turns to bad-then-worse luck. Tomnay wants to keep things as ambiguous as possible to make us feel the stinging uncertainty of his actions, because that ambiguity is what drives our minds far deeper places than the movie might show. "What You Wish For" is keen on proving the sentiment that whatever we can conjure in our imaginations is ten times worse than what some movies can ultimately show, and does so rather well.

Forgive me for dancing around reveals as we get further. Tomnay has created one of those topsy-turvy horror flicks where everything's a spoiler.