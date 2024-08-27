Snowpiercer's Disgusting Protein Bars Were Based On A Real-Life Food

As Bong Joon-ho told Screen Anarchy back in 2013, the protein bars' look and texture were based on real-life food. "In Korea and Japan there is some sweet bar like that, that looks very similar, but it's very popular, very traditional, made of sweet beans," he explained. "That's not in the original graphic novel but the cheapest way of feeding the tail section people is cockroaches." The bar in question is a jellied Adzuki red bean paste block. The look is nearly identical to the "Snowpiercer" protein bars, but the taste is understandably much different. Adzuki has a sweet, nutty taste and is often used in desserts and ice cream. Due to the high protein content, the jellied bars are often advertised as an energy-charging snack.

"Snowpiercer" took the look of the bars and twisted it into something completely dystopian. "We can keep them alive, with just some cockroaches," director Bong said. "I think this is actually a very good idea, to feed a lot of people." In theory, it is a good idea, but our experts tell us that trying to sustain life off of just protein may have some complications. "Your body can technically get by on protein for energy (calories), for a time," Snyder tells us. "It's important to remember that fats and carbohydrates play a key role in keeping you healthy, too — and eventually the lack of diversity in your nutrition will catch up." One downside is that animal-based proteins are lacking in fiber and protective fats like omega-3s, as well as some vitamins, minerals, and protective plant compounds like antioxidants. "Carbohydrates are the body's primary energy source, especially necessary for brain function," says Smith. Fortunately, as Snyder explains, "Opting for protein from plant-based sources such as beans, lentils, soy, and yes, insects, can be more beneficial as these sources provide carbohydrates (like fiber), those 'good' fats, and antioxidants that are not usually found in strictly animal-based sources."

So while we could get by, our quality of life likely wouldn't be great and our brains wouldn't be in fighting shape to take down the wealthy elite at the front of the train. However, these protein facts are based on animal-based protein.