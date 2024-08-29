One Arondir Line In The Rings Of Power Is A Callback To A Tragic Middle-Earth Event

Warning: This article contains some deep-cut spoilers about "The Rings of Power" season 2.

In episode 3 of "The Rings of Power" season 2, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) talks to Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) after the death of Theo's mother, Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi). As he advises the young man to be careful of consuming anger, the Elf asks what Theo knows about Beleriand, explaining that it was an entire Elf realm and adding, "I was born there. Now it lies under the wave. After it fell, I felt such anger toward Morgoth, but I felt most anger towards myself."

The conversation moves on from there, leaving the fate of Beleriand unexplained.

Before we go any further, I just want to say that world-changing events in Middle-earth are a dime a dozen. In author J.R.R. Tolkien's lore, the world starts with the Valar (the angelic guardians of the world) entering it and shaping its seas and land masses. Eventually, they fight and break apart the original single continent into a few, one of which is Middle-earth.

While these early, mythological days of Middle-earth history are epic, the earth-altering events aren't reserved for ancient days. They continue to happen both before and after the point in the story that we're in during season 2, and the most recent world-shattering moment is the one Arondir is talking about.

"The Rings of Power" takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth history. This follows the First Age (a brilliant deduction, I know), which ends with an event called the War of Wrath. This is a massive war between the Valar and Sauron's original master, Morgoth. The good guys win, but the supernatural power involved is so intense that it literally breaks a part of the world called Beleriand. This is Arondir's homeland, and it is a massive area that sticks off of the upper left corner of the Middle-earth map — at least, it used to.