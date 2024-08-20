Somehow, Smell-O-Vision Returned: MovieScent Will Release Smells Synced To Your Home Viewing Experience

Theater owners have been trying to use smell as a way to heighten the cinematic experience since before "talkies" came into existence, and from the late 1920s until the early 1960s, many attempts were made to add smell to the mix to make things more immersive and memorable for audiences. There was even a so-called "battle of the smellies" between multiple companies vying to dominate this niche market. One of the contenders, Smell-O-Vision, crashed and burned after 1960's mystery comedy "Scent of Mystery" didn't live up to its potential, and later, the technology was listed on a Time reader survey of the Top 100 Worst Ideas of the 20th Century.

Some filmmakers, like John Waters and Robert Rodriguez, have leaned into the smell idea, making movies where scratch-and-sniff cards were handed out to audiences as they entered the theater, and Regal's 4DX system currently utilizes a smell component. But now, for the first time, a company called Elevated Perceptions is looking to bring this idea into your home.

MovieScent is a new device that "releases real-time scents based on events and environments within movies, TV shows, televised sporting events and streams," with scents that currently include "Ocean," "Fresh Cut Grass," "Restaurant" (???), "Forest," and "Storm." There's also "Clean Air," which can essentially be used as a palette cleanser to re-establish a normal baseline after one of the other scents is blasted into your room (but "Clean Air" requires you to manually release that scent yourself instead of being automated).

The product comes with those six scents, which can each release over 4,000 times, and will begin shipping next month for $179.99. (If you buy it before September 30, you'll get a discounted price of $149.99.) In the weeks ahead, scents like "Fire," "Jungle," "Zombie," "New Car," and "Blood" will become available, and 40 additional scents are set to come out over the next few months.