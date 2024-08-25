The Hollywood Legend Who Almost Played Spider-Man's Green Goblin Before Willem Dafoe

Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies are a masterclass in adapting comic books to the big screen, particularly in how to make their setting feel lived-in and real while also fantastical. Raimi populated each of his films with memorable side characters that fleshed-out and expanded his take on the "Spider-Man" universe, giving the movies an everyman perspective that makes them stand apart from all other superhero films out there. His "Spider-Man" trilogy features dozens of characters who make an impression with merely a single line of dialogue, which builds up their version of New York and allow us to better see and care about Spider-Man because we've gotten to know the people he spends his days protecting — from Mr. Aziz (Peter's boss at Joe's Pizza in "Spider-Man 2") to the glorified extras played by then lesser-knowns like Joel McHale and Emily Deschanel, Mr. Ditkovitch (albeit in a bigger role), and, of course, every single Bruce Campbell cameo.

Then there are the villains. A hero is only as good as their opponents, and in the case of Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies, the antagonists are so good they were brought back years later for the multiversal mayhem of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (pitting them against Tom Holland's web-slinger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe). And out of these, no one stands above Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, a character so perfect he was a primary villain in two completely different "Spider-Man" trilogies. But before Dafoe, there were other actors considered for the role. According to Entertainment Weekly, none other than Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage was among those eyed to play Norman Osborn in Raimi's film.

"He'd be a great Green Goblin," Stan Lee said at the time. But while Cage reportedly did talk to Raimi and his collaborators about the role, his schedule didn't allow for it.