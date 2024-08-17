Alien: Romulus Tops Alien: Covenant In One Key, Fan-Pleasing Way

The second entry in Ridley Scott's "Alien" prequel series, "Alien: Covenant," is probably the most divisive film in the entire franchise. So much so, we at /Film released two contrasting reviews — a positive, 8 out of 10 from Karen Han, and a pretty scathing 4 out of 10 from Josh Spiegel that came with the headline "In Space, No One Can Hear You Be This Stupid." Personally, I fall somewhere in the middle. I'm a staunch "Prometheus" defender (don't @ me) and think the downright meanness of "Covenant" is a feature and not a bug. But there's one aspect that, try as I might, I just can't shake. I'm sorry Sir Ridley Scott, but the CGI is bonk at best and ropey at worst.

The threat of the Xenomorph XX121 species in its many life cycle stages is instantly diluted when it doesn't look like it's sharing the same space as the humans it's attacking. Xenomorphs are the thing of psychosexual sci-fi nightmares, but there are moments in "Covenant" where the CGI Xenomorphs look so shiny and move with such unnatural flow that they look more at home in those awful fanmade fake trailers people upload to YouTube to farm engagement from unsuspecting fans. On paper, "Alien: Covenant" should be my favorite in the series, but it's so hard to invest in the characters when the Praetomorph runs like M3GAN on all fours.

I am not anti-CGI, I am anti-CGI-when-practical-effects-have-already-been-proven-to-be-better. Scott disagreed, telling Yahoo Movies it gave him more room to be creative and he thought he "could do a lot more than just having a guy running around in a rubber suit which is all [he] had way back when, which worked pretty well actually." Again, no disrespect to the master, but something was lost when the aliens went digital. Fortunately, "Alien: Romulus" has found the balance by prioritizing practical effects with CGI enhancements.