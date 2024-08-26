The Shawshank Redemption Scene Morgan Freeman Refused To Shoot

Frank Darabont's 1994 prison drama "The Shawshank Redemption," based on a novella by Stephen King, experienced a type of slow success that films don't seem capable of achieving anymore. Released in theaters in late September, "Shawshank" didn't open to huge numbers, and it didn't cause much of a stir in the culture. Reviews were generally quite positive, with many critics praising the film's central performances from Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, and others liking the tenderness of the screenplay. The film currently boasts an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film was ultimately nominated for seven Academy Awards, but it won zero, crowded out in a year that included "Forrest Gump," "Pulp Fiction," "Quiz Show," and Krzysztof Kieślowski's "Red." It wasn't until "Shawshank" was released on VHS that it began to find an audience. Indeed, audiences grew by leaps and bounds, with some coming to consider it one of the best films of the 1990s. Roger Ebert would, by 1999, be included on his list of Great Movies, and it has long topped IMDb's list of the best 250 movies of all time. In terms of classic Hollywood melodramas, one can't do much better than "The Shawshank Redemption."

In a 2019 retrospective on "Shawshank" from the New York Daily News, Freeman recalls how impressed he was with the script (also by Darabont), and how each scene, he felt, needed to be handled expertly to make sure the drama was presented perfectly. He even recalled a scene right at the film's conclusion (spoilers below) that he felt was a little mawkish. He argued with Darabont about a certain detail involving a harmonica, a scene he refused to film. Luckily, Darabont listened to his actor, and Freeman got his way.