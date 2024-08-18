Iron Man Cheekily Used A Real Paparazzi Pic As A Prop For The Film

The concept was abandoned a long time ago, so it's worth pausing to remember that superheroes, for many decades, had alter egos. One of the more appealing aspects of superherodom, at least from the perspective of a youngster eager to absorb the power fantasies, was that they had secret identities. It didn't matter who you were in real life, there was no reason to believe that you weren't secretly a costumed vigilante by night. You can't prove I'm not secretly Spider-Man.

Of course, by 2008, the youth's power fantasies seem to have shifted. Kids no longer wanted a secret identity, but recognition, fame, and perhaps even wealth. Online living taught kids to sell and project themselves at all times, and the idea of having a "secret life" became unappealing. As such, when Jon Favreau made "Iron Man" in 2008, he abandoned the secret identity idea by having the title hero (Robert Downey, Jr.) announce from the jump that he was indeed the man behind the mask.

The thirty-odd sequels that followed had the heroes fighting with no masks, shouting out their real first names mid-bellum. No one had any secrets. They were all celebrities instead.

In real life, the lack of secret identities would invite lookie-loos to invade superheroes' privacy. That doesn't seem to be a problem that exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in real life, celebrities are hounded all the time, with paparazzi staking out their homes, hoping to get pictures. This is something Downey can attest to, often the subject of paparazzi attacks.

According to a 2008 report in the Hollywood Reporter, the makers of "Iron Man" tried to cheekily turn the tables on one of Downey's paparazzi ... by using his picture in their movie without permission.