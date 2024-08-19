The Ending Of Somewhere Quiet Explained

Olivia West Lloyd's movie "Somewhere Quiet," which had a limited theatrical run in February of this year, is told through the unreliable perspective of Meg (Jennifer Kim), who recently escaped from a traumatic kidnapping. Meg joins her husband Scott (Kentucker Audley) at his isolated family compound in Cape Cod in an attempt to heal, but she keeps emotionally spiraling. This movie leaves a lot of breadcrumbs, but the audience is never able to follow the trail to a solid destination. The gritty details of Meg's abduction — what exactly happened and why — are never fully revealed. What we do know is that Meg's husband is terribly unsupportive, constantly dismissing her upset feelings. He mocks her fears of eating after the kidnapper poisoned her food and insists that she write in her journal instead of talking to him. All of this suggests that he might be hiding something.

Since "Somewhere Quiet" is from the point of view of someone in constant fight-or-flight mode, we are never quite sure what is real or what the truth is. As such, the audience never gets clear answers on circumstances such as who the strange, elderly woman in the woods is, why Scott is sleepwalking, or whether or not the family heirloom that Meg breaks is real. Meg cannot trust anyone, and as audience members, neither can we; this makes for a very perplexing and often frustrating filmgoing experience as we try to piece together what happens at the end of "Somewhere Quiet."