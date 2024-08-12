Deadpool & Wolverine's Like A Prayer Fight Sequence Originally Featured Something Horrifying

Needle-drop music cues have been a hallmark of the "Deadpool" franchise stretching back to the opening credits of the first film, which kicks off with an amusingly chaotic freeze-frame action sequence set to Juice Newton's cover of "Angel of the Morning." This was a strong statement of irreverent purpose, and a signal to the audience that the artists behind this big-screen take on Marvel Comics' had a mile-wide sentimental streak.

The one constant through all three films has been the trio of star Ryan Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. After the travestying of the Merc with a Mouth in 20th Century Fox's botched "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," these gentlemen have worked overtime to deliver a version of Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza's character that respects the fans who keep this superhero movie train chugging. And while you may love these films for their gleefully profane humor or, when Tim Miller or David Lietch were at the helm, cleanly choreographed and executed action, the highlight for me tends to be their inventive use of pop music that has no business scoring hyper-violent set pieces.

This kind of counterintuitive needle-dropping is nothing new. From Billy Batts getting the crap kicked out of him to Donovan's mystic rocker "Aquarius" in "Goodfellas" to John Woo's hauntingly ethereal "Over the Rainbow" shootout in "Face/Off," movie fans have had their pop sensitivities rocked many times over. But staging a full-scale massacre to Madonna's gospel-tinged "Like a Prayer," especially when we already have that unforgettable music video directed by Mary Lambert, is a bold move. How did it come about? According to Reese and Wernick, it was all Reynolds. And if he'd had his way early on, it would've been a horror-fuelled sequence worthy of George A. Romero.