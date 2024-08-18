12 Monkeys Found Its Composer By Flipping A Coin

The 1995 film "12 Monkeys" was one of the few times a Terry Gilliam film wasn't beset with chaos and production problems. Gilliam is notoriously unlucky — not to mention incredibly headstrong — so many of his features were only made after last-minute disasters, deaths, or other major catastrophes. One can see Gilliam's unluckiness in play in Keith Fulton's and Louis Pepe's 2002 documentary "Lost in La Mancha," which traced the director's first, stalled attempt to make "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote." Also, one doesn't need to be a deep-cut cineaste to know all about the issues Gilliam had with his 1983 sci-fi film "Brazil," a picture that was re-cut multiple times.

For "12 Monkeys," though, everything seemed to work out okay. Based on Chris Marker's 1962 short film "La Jetée," the film begins in 2035 after most of humanity has been killed by a lethal virus. Survivors were forced into underground prisons, only occasionally venturing in solo missions to the surface to look for spiders, thought to be the cause of the disease. Bruce Willis plays James Cole, a slightly unbalanced prisoner who is drafted into a pair of time travel missions to the years 1990 and 1996, hoping to find more information about what started the disease. When Cole tries to communicate his mission to the people of the present, he appears mad.

The music for "12 Monkeys" is a tinkling, off-balanced music box score, extrapolated from Astor Piazzolla's "Suite Punta del Este," an Argentinian tango sonata. The score was written by late rocker Paul Buckmaster, although, according to an oral history printed in The Hollywood Reporter, it was almost Thomas Newman. Actress Madeleine Stowe recalls that Gilliam liked both composers equally, so had to choose between them by flipping a coin.