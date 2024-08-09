RIP Cartoon Network Website: Warner Bros. Discovery Redirects Users To Max & The Internet Is Furious

Another day, another beloved piece of Warner Bros.' own IP has been unceremoniously dumped — and all in a blatant attempt to pinch pennies. For those keeping track of CEO David Zaslav's ongoing mismanagement of one of the longest-lasting bastions of the industry, here's yet another flaming log to add to the tire fire. As if it weren't already bad enough that the billionaire made himself public enemy #1 during the writer's strike, pioneered the trend of studios erasing entire movies for tax write-offs, and most recently incurred billions of dollars of debt in a single quarter alone, the most unpopular Hollywood executive around has now given yet another reason to make every animation-loving Millennial on the planet shoot steam right out of their ears.

For over 25 years, one tiny sliver of joy for animation fans in this hellscape we call "life" has been the official Cartoon Network website. Those like myself who grew up on a steady diet of classic shows like "The Powerpuff Girls," "Dexter's Lab," "Johnny Bravo," and many more could always count on this one-stop shop for anything even remotely related to animation. Games, entire episodes of practically every Cartoon Network show under the sun, and all sorts of other free goodies were always right at our fingertips ... until now, that is. In a growing controversy first noticed by irate fans on social media and subsequently confirmed by outlets like Variety, it appears that Warner Bros. Discovery has shut down the site for good and (to further twist the knife) installed a redirect to the main homepage for the Max streaming service.

Because, as always, it's all about goosing those streaming numbers no matter the cost, folks!