How Patti Yasutake's Star Trek Character Grew From Walk-On To Series Regular

Actress Patti Yasutake, best known to Trekkies as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa, died on August 5, 2024, of a rare type of T-cell lymphoma. She was 70 years old.

Nurse Ogawa first appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in the episode "Future Imperfect" (November 12, 1990) more or less as a background character. She was one of Dr. Crusher's retinue of medical staff, there to give viewers the impression that the ship's sickbay was constantly bustling. She went on to star in 14 additional episodes of the show, and was usually merely standing next to Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), passing her tools or saying "Yes, Doctor." She had a good bedside manner, and her repeated appearances had viewers wondering who she was and what her story might be. As the series progressed, Nurse Ogawa's role expanded incrementally, eventually leading to her becoming a legitimate supporting player.

Indeed, by the show's seventh season, Nurse Ogawa began to have significant episodes of her own. In "Parallels" (November 29, 1993), for instance, Worf (Michael Dorn) found himself unexpectedly shunting between parallel dimensions, and in one of them, Dr. Crusher was dead (or just absent) and Dr. Ogawa had taken her place. It was nice to know that, even in a parallel universe, Nurse Ogawa's professional medical career would continue apace.

Nurse Ogawa was also one of several featured characters in the episode "Lower Decks" (February 7, 1994), which would serve as the primary inspiration for the modern-day animated series that shares its namesake. That episode was about a random assortment of ensigns on the U.S.S. Enterprise, Nurse Ogawa among them, who don't always get a full description of the missions the senior staff is involved with. It's frustrating when you only have to follow orders.