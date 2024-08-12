One Classic Episode Of The Simpsons Cut A Catherine O'Hara Cameo

Before she was making a new generation laugh as melodramatic "Schitt's Creek" starlet Moira Rose or leaving audiences in stitches as Christopher Guest's go-to zany muse for his mockumentaries, comedic actor Catherine O'Hara almost had a key part in a golden age episode of "The Simpsons."

In the show's third season, the provocatively titled episode "Flaming Moe's" gave bartender Moe Szyslak (Hank Azaria) a rare win when a drink idea he stole from Homer took the local scene by storm. The drink in question, a Flaming Moe (initially a Flaming Homer, of course), was originally made up of all the leftover bits of alcohol in the Simpson liquor cabinet, with an added dose of child's cough syrup and a fiery garnish –- thanks to Selma and Patty's cigarette cinders. That's right: Homer Simpson got Springfield hooked on lean in 1991.

Part of the episode's charm comes from the "Cheers" parody that makes up a surprising amount of its runtime. The bar-set TV show was still on the air when "Flaming Moe's" aired, and though original star Shelley Long had already left the cast, her character Diane's caustic banter and sexual tension with bartender Sam Malone (Ted Danson) was still a major part of the zeitgeist. Thus, when Moe's tavern blew up, it drew the attention of a haughty, beautiful young woman who shared more than a passing resemblance to Long. By episode's end, the waitress would have consummated her will-they-won't-they relationship with Moe and left town to act in movies. The episode even has a hilariously dark "Cheers" parody song.