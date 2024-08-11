The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Maude

It may not be easy to stream these days (as of publication time, just two seasons are available on PlutoTV), but whether you've seen it or not, "Maude" remains an important cornerstone of the sitcom house Norman Lear built. Premiering in 1972, "Maude" was originally conceived as a spinoff to the ever-in-the-zeitgeist sitcom "All in the Family," but it soon took on a life of its own. The show starred a pre-"Golden Girls" Bea Arthur as Maude Findlay, an outspoken, well-to-do liberal feminist with a knack for telling everyone around her what's what.

Maude was also a middle-aged woman, a reality that was never more apparent than in the show's most famous, controversial episode. The 1972 two-parter "Maude's Dilemma" saw Maude contemplate –- and ultimately choose –- abortion after finding herself pregnant in her late '40s. Released before the establishment of Roe vs. Wade, "Maude's Dilemma" was a lightning rod for heated conversations about reproductive rights, and remains an enduring part of the show's legacy today.

Despite the show's title, Maude wasn't the only character who helped make the sitcom a classic. Bill Macy co-starred as Maude's fourth husband, while Rue McClanahan and Conrad Bain played her next-door neighbors. All three actors have since passed away, but several key castmates in the series are still with us and working today.