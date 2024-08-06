SpongeBob Star Tom Kenny Has Voiced Some Of Futurama's Best Background Characters

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It turns out Abner Doubledeal, Dean Suspendington, and the Masked Unity do. Those are all characters voiced by the inimitable Tom Kenny.

Most audiences likely know Kenny's work playing SpongeBob SquarePants, the title character from one of Nickelodeon's biggest shows ever. SpongeBob is a childlike sea sponge, shaped like a kitchen sponge, who lives in blissful joy in his pineapple shaped house in Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob has achieved his dream of being a fry cook at the Krusty Krab, his favorite burger joint, and is rarely seem without a smile on his oblivious face. "SpongeBob SquarePants" debuted in 1999 and has been running ever since, occasionally pausing for a feature film or a spinoff series. The show's creator, Stephen Hillernburg, passed in 2018.

Kenny has been loyal to SpongeBob ever since 1999, but the character is only one small piece of a long comedy career. The actor developed an interest in making people laugh way back in the first grade when he became friends with future comedian Bob Goldthwait. The pair began performing at open-mic nights in their teens and gave themselves the stage names of Tomcat and Bobcat (Goldthwait still goes by the name Bobcat to this day), with Kenny moving into movies and solo standup as an adult.

Kenny eventually appeared in the sketch comedy show "The Edge" (one of the best ever) before venturing into the world of cartoon voice acting, appearing in shows like "What-a-Mess," "Rocko's Modern Life," and the "Dumb and Dumber" TV show. He has since racked up almost 400 voice acting credits.

The same year "SpongeBob" debuted, Kenny also began a series of guest appearances on "Futurama," starting with the episode "Fear of a Bot Planet," which aired April 20, 1999.