A Liam Hemsworth & Russell Crowe Action Thriller Is Climbing Up The Netflix Charts

There's something about low-to-mid-budget action movies and Netflix that just seem to go very well together. Maybe it's just because action fans are loyal and these movies are often the ones that people don't get a chance to see in theaters. Maybe it's because people are often just looking for something easy enough to half watch in the background while doing other things. Right or wrong, action can be viewed as a better option for that than, say, an Oscar-winning drama. Whatever equation has made it so, Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth's "Land of Bad" has found a sizable audience on Netflix as of late.

The action/war flick from director William Eubank, who previously helmed "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin," has been sitting comfortably in the Netflix Top 10 films chart for the past couple of weeks. As of this writing, it is sitting at number three behind "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "Trolls Band Together," both of which were much bigger studio films with mass-appeal in mind. In its first week on the streamer from July 15 to July 21, "Land of Bad" was viewed a total of 16.6 million hours, behind only "Trolls Band Together" and the romantic comedy "Find Me Falling."

While "Find Me Falling" fell faster, currently sitting at number five on the charts, Eubank's gritty war picture has held strong. Be it through word of mouth or more people clicking out of curiosity, this film is finding life well beyond the box office thanks to a run on the world's largest streaming service. For what it's worth, "Land of Bad" did land in the top 10 at the box office when it opened in February with minimal marketing, but this movie was always going to make its hay at home.