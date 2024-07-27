The Radio Announcer On Gilligan's Island Is A Familiar Face For Star Trek Fans

In the "Star Trek" episode "Spectre of the Gun" (October 25, 1968), the U.S.S. Enterprise attempts to make contact with a xenophobic species of psychics called the Melkotians. When Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew beam to the surface, they are instantly told by a Melkotian that they are trespassing and will be punished. The Melkotian teleports them, bizarrely, to an abstract Old West village where the buildings have no walls. This is an extrapolation of Tombstone, Arizona. Kirk and company find themselves standing in for specific fighters at the notorious Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and are clearly expected to face off against Wyatt Earp (Ron Soble), Morgan Earp (Rex Holman), and Virgil Earp (William Maxwell).

Luckily, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) discovers that the laws of physics in this bizarre Old West mindscape don't operate the same as in real life, leading him to conclude that it's all an illusion. Kirk is given an opportunity to commit an act of bloody violence on Wyatt Earp, but refuses, being a diplomat first. Kirk's compassion, audiences find, was the result of a Melkotian test. The psychics wanted to see if humans were as violent now as they were on October 26, 1881. Luckily, we have grown.

Actor Charles Maxwell, who played Virgil, was a striking screen presence, best known for his regular appearances on hit Western TV shows. He appeared on "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "Rawhide," and "The Rifleman." Something about his features screamed "cowboy" to casting directors, even though he was born on Long Island. Maxwell also had guest spots on "My Favorite Martian," "Mission: Impossible," and even "The Adventures of Superman."

Fans of "Gilligan's Island" might also note that Maxwell appeared in nine episodes of "Gilligan's Island" ... as a radio announcer.