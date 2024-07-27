The Radio Announcer On Gilligan's Island Is A Familiar Face For Star Trek Fans
In the "Star Trek" episode "Spectre of the Gun" (October 25, 1968), the U.S.S. Enterprise attempts to make contact with a xenophobic species of psychics called the Melkotians. When Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew beam to the surface, they are instantly told by a Melkotian that they are trespassing and will be punished. The Melkotian teleports them, bizarrely, to an abstract Old West village where the buildings have no walls. This is an extrapolation of Tombstone, Arizona. Kirk and company find themselves standing in for specific fighters at the notorious Gunfight at the O.K. Corral and are clearly expected to face off against Wyatt Earp (Ron Soble), Morgan Earp (Rex Holman), and Virgil Earp (William Maxwell).
Luckily, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) discovers that the laws of physics in this bizarre Old West mindscape don't operate the same as in real life, leading him to conclude that it's all an illusion. Kirk is given an opportunity to commit an act of bloody violence on Wyatt Earp, but refuses, being a diplomat first. Kirk's compassion, audiences find, was the result of a Melkotian test. The psychics wanted to see if humans were as violent now as they were on October 26, 1881. Luckily, we have grown.
Actor Charles Maxwell, who played Virgil, was a striking screen presence, best known for his regular appearances on hit Western TV shows. He appeared on "Bonanza," "Gunsmoke," "Rawhide," and "The Rifleman." Something about his features screamed "cowboy" to casting directors, even though he was born on Long Island. Maxwell also had guest spots on "My Favorite Martian," "Mission: Impossible," and even "The Adventures of Superman."
Fans of "Gilligan's Island" might also note that Maxwell appeared in nine episodes of "Gilligan's Island" ... as a radio announcer.
Charles Maxwell's presence on Gilligan's Island
In the first season of "Gilligan's Island," the seven stranded castaways frequently listened to the radio hoping to get news of their rescue, but also just to stay abreast of the world. In certain episodes, a radio would provide the story with its denouement, wrapping up the tale in an ironic fashion. Attentive "Gilligan's" fans will likely note that it was the same announcer on the radio throughout the show's first season.
That voice was Charles Maxwell. He first appeared in the very first episode, "Two on a Raft" (September 26, 1964), and continued to appear through the 21st episode, "Big Man on a Little Stick" (February 20, 1965). Maxwell was not credited for any of his "Gilligan's Island" appearances, so one can merely hope that his paychecks cleared. Because he provided plot details, and never interacted with the cast, Maxwell almost might be considered a Greek chorus. He was an all-seeing figure, able to relay information, but unable to affect anyone's fate.
Or he merely read lines as a reliable character actor and went on to the next gig. Sometimes acting is just a job.
By weird coincidence, Maxwell played a different cowboy named Virgil in "Bonanza" in between his stint on "Gilligan's Island" and his guest spot on "Star Trek." Maxwell was in ten episodes of "Bonanza," but played a different role in each one. This was also true of his four episodes of "Gunsmoke" and his four episodes of "Rawhide." Maxwell passed away in 1993 at the age of 79. He was never a huge star, but Hollywood couldn't function without dedicated character actors like him. Lift a glass for all the versatile, hard-working supporting players with interesting faces. They're keeping the industry alive.