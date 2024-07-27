Stephen King Originally Wanted A Comedy Legend To Star In Thinner

Originally, though, King proposed the idea of an actual fat actor playing the character, apparently under the misguided notion that if he lost weight for the role, it would help Candy avoid an untimely death. "Steve's comment was like, 'We'll pay him a nice chunk of money, and we'll save his life,'" Galin recalled. Setting aside the fact that random strangers spend far too much time thinking about how to "save" fat people from themselves, King's alleged comment is just off base. Candy would go on to die at the age of 43 from a heart attack, but it was likely due to a combination of factors that included genetics (his father died of heart disease at age 35), cocaine use, smoking, and disordered eating, per the documentary "Autopsy: The Last Hours of John Candy." He also dieted throughout adulthood, trying the restrictive Pritikin diet several times, according to biographer Martin Knelman.

It's frustrating to hear such everyday fatphobia (a depressing norm in King's works) dressed up as a job offer, especially when Candy himself admitted he didn't enjoy comments on his weight. "Sure, I'm sensitive about my weight," he's quoted as saying in the book "Wild and Crazy Guys," written by Nick de Semlyen. "I don't do fat jokes." In the same anecdote, he called a critic who described him as an "elephant" in one movie review a "jerk" who "can't even be clever." For his part, King got the idea for "Thinner" after his own doctor told him to lose weight and quit smoking, leading him to examine his fraught relationship to his own body. "Once the weight actually started to come off, I began to realize that I was attached to it somehow, that I didn't really want to lose it," he told The Washington Post in 1985. "I began to think about what would happen if somebody started to lose weight and couldn't stop."

In the end, the movie version of "Thinner" turned out to be a footnote in King's filmic legacy, while Candy's films remain comedy touchstones for generation after generation. Whatever the reason, I'm glad the actor didn't take the lead role in "Thinner": He deserved better.