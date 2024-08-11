One Boogie Nights Scene Had Extras Walking Off The Set, But It Wasn't A Sex Scene

Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 "Boogie Nights" is an unflinching look at the heyday — and swift decline — of the cinematic porn industry. It begins in the late 1970s when adult films were on the upswing, and the cocaine parties came with no consequences. It seemed, for a brief window, that sex films would be continued to be accepted into the mainstream, and porn would shake off the sleaze and shame ordinarily associated with it. "Boogie Nights" ends in the early 1980s, however, when porn moved to VHS, users couldn't kick their cocaine habits, and the money ran out. Several of the characters will end up dead or in prison.

To highlight the era's high point, however, Anderson included a scene wherein Dirk Diggler (Mark Wahlberg) was given multiple prestigious awards for his porn work. Indeed, each of the film's main characters is given an award, and they all get to feel positively chuffed about their hard work and their contributions to a sex-positive world.

In order to film the awards show, Anderson hired a room full of extras, each one dressed in period-appropriate costumes and eager to play along. It might have been one of the more complicated scenes in "Boogie Nights" to wrangle, merely because so many people were involved.

Anderson, however, was remiss in one of his directorial duties while shooting the scene, causing several extras to walk off the set. In "Nights," William H. Macy played an assistant director named Little Bill, and the actor spoke to Vulture in 2022 about his experiences on the film. Macy recalled that Anderson brought in hundreds of extras ... but failed to tell them his movie was about the porn industry.