Twister's Troubled Production Had Steven Spielberg Yelling At The Director

There are few '90s blockbusters quite as resonant as "Twister." Yes, there were much bigger movies birthed by the decade, from "Jurassic Park" to "Armageddon," but there is something so singular about Jan de Bont's enduring disaster flick. There's a reason it took nearly 30 years to make a sequel in the form of director Lee Isaac Chung's recently released "Twisters," which is more or less a reboot even though it technically exists in the same universe. One thing that might have contributed to the very specific vibe of de Bont's 1996 disaster flick? The chaotic production that seemingly mirrored the chaos of a metaphorical tornado.

Speaking recently with The Independent, "Twister" stunt coordinator Mic Rodgers painted a picture of just how chaotic the production was. His most tantalizing reveal? Producer Steven Spielberg, one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, allegedly flew down to the set to scream at de Bont. Why would he do such a thing? Here's how the article laid it out:

"The crew was filming in a ditch one day, when the director shoved a camera assistant aside, who tripped and tumbled down the gulley. After the director refused to apologize for the incident, [the] entire camera crew stormed off the set, promptly followed by the audio team, then the wardrobe department."

Rodgers added that tension on the set had been "brewing" prior to this moment, and it may not be difficult to see why. The outlet also points out that cinematographer Don Burgess shared some similarly chaotic details about the filming of the blockbuster with Entertainment Weekly in 1996: