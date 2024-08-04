Key Players On Star Trek: First Contact Considered Casting Cher As The Borg Queen

Stunt casting can always be really hit or miss — sometimes audiences are excited to see a fun guest star in a surprising role, and sometimes the gimmick ends up feeling, well, gimmicky. Even when it works, like Marlon Brando playing Jor-El in Richard Donner's "Superman," it's frequently a major headache for folks behind-the-scenes. After all, stunt casting involves bringing an actor or star not used to a certain genre or medium into that arena, and actors used to art films and dramas might have a hard time adjusting to the very different requirements of science fiction, fantasy, and horror movies. This goes double for major franchises, where the actor has to contend not only with the unique challenges of a new genre but also the expectations of the fandoms. Since there are few fandoms as intense in their love or as scrutinizing as "Star Trek," stunt casting has to be done very, very carefully.

While making the second "Star Trek: The Next Generation" film, "Star Trek: First Contact," some people in charge thought it might be a good idea to bring in a huge name to play the main villain, the Borg Queen. Stunt casting for villains was pretty much standard practice in the 1990s, perhaps following in the footsteps of Jack Nicholson in 1989's "Batman," so it was definitely a possibility that they could get a major star. Instead of just aiming for a major movie star, however, they thought about bringing in a bonafide legend: Cher.