The 5 Best Summer Horror Movies You Need To Watch

The summer horror movie subgenre spoils us all with an embarrassment of riches, but this also means that whenever people come up with a list of recommendations, the same players make an appearance again and again. At this point, you shouldn't need an online list to tell you that "Jaws" is the ultimate July 4th viewing experience. And considering that "Midsommar," "Summer of '84," and "I Know What You Did Last Summer" have the season in the title of the movie, these are also no-brainer suggestions for summer horror movies. Summer is also the season for summer camp movies, so "Sleepaway Camp," the entire "Friday the 13th" franchise, parodies like "The Final Girls," homages like "Fear Street: 1978," and the entire roster of Cabin in the Woods horror movies ("Evil Dead," "The Cabin in the Woods," etc.) are all easy picks.

Then there are the countless folk horror films in the vein of "The Wicker Man" that all scream "summer," aquatic horror movies like "Open Water" and hot summer night stories like "The Lost Boys" or "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." So, instead of highlighting all of the most obvious summer scare flicks, this list is to shout out five of the best movies that you might not have thought of, but are just as good as the ones that always dominate the conversation.

In fact, a few of these might be connected to some of these no-brainer honorable mentions...