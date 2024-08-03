Fox Leaked A Naughty Detail To Sell Tickets For George Clooney's Solaris

Steven Soderbergh's 2002 film "Solaris," based on the 1961 novel by Stanislav Lem, was an interesting experiment as sci-fi blockbusters go. Starring George Clooney and made for a not-immodest budget of $47 million, "Solaris" tells the tale of an astronaut Dr. Kelvin (Clooney), who is sent to a distant space station to investigate the curious psychic properties a nearby planet seems to emanate. The space station is nearly uninhabited, as the crew have almost all taken their own lives. Dr. Kelvin soon finds that the nearby planet Solaris has the ability to reach into a person's mind and physically manifest memories. Kelvin's dead wife Rheya (Natasha McElhone) appears to him, much to his consternation. Because the real Rheya took her own life, the artificial Rheya begins sharing the same bleak thoughts.

"Solaris" is emotionally intense and filmed in a contemplative, psychedelic fashion. Lem's novel had previously been adapted to film in 1972 by Andrei Tarkovsky, and his version of "Solaris" remains one of the indelible classics of the genre.

"Solaris" was a tough sell for audiences, despite the involvement of Clooney and the Oscar-winning Soderbergh; Fox had trouble marketing a psychedelic downer sci-fi flick, and a remake of an oblique Russian film they might remember from film school. There was nothing sexy or action-packed to get a mass audience slavering.

Until they realized that "Solaris," at least in early edits, featured a nude scene. Clooney agreed to show his rear end in the movie, and that was enough for Fox. According to a 2019 interview with Newsday, quoted by Backstage, Fox leaked the fact that Clooney was to expose his butt and the scene became a key part of the film's press tour.