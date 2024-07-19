Twisters Continues A Glen Powell Trend That Started With 2003's Spy Kids 3

As far as child actor debuts, it's not quite Hailee Steinfeld in Joel and Ethan Coen's "True Grit." But now that the whole world knows full well that Glen Powell is a bona fide movie star (a fact getting slammed home with a tempestuous fury this week in "Twisters"), we can look back at his first big-screen appearance in Robert Rodriguez's 2003 film "Spy Kids 3: Game Over" and kind of see it.

Powell's big scene arrives early in the movie, when Juni (Daryl Sabata) wanders into a massive arena. It's here Juni meets the Long-fingered Boy (identified as such only in the credits), who zips the Spy Kid up to the top of a tower, throws him into a robotic suit, and informs him he'll be doing battle with a formidable combatant named Demetra (Courtney Jines). The 14-year-old Powell is plenty comfortable on screen, though the broadness of the material forces him to give one of those plucky kid-actor performances that makes parents rue the baseline quality of Hollywood family movies (which hasn't improved over the last 21 years).

If Powell seems overly eager to please, can you blame him? It's his first movie, and he doesn't want it to be his last. But there's also another explanation for his extreme pluckiness: his parents are in the movie, too. This is not a rarity for Powell. In fact, it's become a tradition.