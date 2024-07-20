Winona Ryder Agreed To Join Stranger Things Under One Condition

Before Netflix's "Stranger Things" became a pop culture juggernaut, the show's casting director, Carmen Cuba, came to showrunners The Duffer Brothers with a pitch: What if Joyce Byers, the frantic mother of one of the missing protagonists, was played by Winona Ryder? Looking back on the experience, Matt and Ross Duffer told Rolling Stone they "immediately fell in love with that idea," saying part of the reason they were excited was because Ryder was a staple of the 1980s films the Duffers grew up watching and would be paying homage to throughout the series. "Winona was a huge part of our childhood," Matt said. "We had a lot of her movies in our VHS collection."

Ryder, who admitted she didn't even know what "streaming" was when she was approached about the role in 2015, was simultaneously intrigued and terrified by the prospect, and she decided to take the part — but she made it clear there was one stipulation that was non-negotiable for her.

"At the time, Tim [Burton] and I were talking about the 'Beetlejuice' sequel," Ryder told Harper's Bazaar in a recent video interview. "There have been moments over the last 15 years where we thought it was going to happen, but that's the thing ... it had to be perfect with everybody in order for it to happen. But I remember at my first meeting with the Duffer Brothers, I said, 'As long as if "Beetlejuice 2" happens, you'll let me go do that...' They agreed. Luckily it worked out. That was my one condition."