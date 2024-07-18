Cobra Kai's Final Season Pulls Back The Curtain On A Beloved Karate Kid Character

This article contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" season 6.

The specter of Mr. Miyagi has always loomed large over "Cobra Kai." The TV sequel to the "Karate Kid" movies takes place 40 years after the events of the 1984 original, focusing on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) teaching a new generation of kids about karate.

From the beginning, the show followed the original film's themes of the bond between teachers and students and the influence the former hold over the latter. We see this in both the trauma Johnny tries to overcome from his years under Kreese, but also how much Daniel has put Mr. Miyagi up on a pedestal. Really, every aspect of Daniel's life, from his personality to his values, are all shaped by Miyagi's teachings. His car dealership's logo is a bonsai tree and his dojo is at Miyagi's old house, which Daniel inherited from his sensei. Plus, he constantly talks about Miyagi's infinite wisdom when being condescending toward everyone around him — especially Johnny.

Though Miyagi looms large over the show's characters, even though most of them never actually met him, "Cobra Kai" actually kept Daniel's old sensei largely off limits for its first five seasons. Even when Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), the son of Miyagi's best friend, came back into the fold, the focus was on his relationship to Daniel and not really anything related to Mr. Miyagi.

That changes in the first part of season 6, which just released on Netflix. Throughout the course of these five episodes, we learn that Miyagi is not exactly the man we believed him to be.